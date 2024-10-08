WHILST out on patrol on Sunday, officers from the Harwich community policing team took a minute to be pictured with a young boy dressed as spiderman.
The Harwich team were on a mobile patrol in the Mistley and Manningtree area on Sunday October 6, when they saw a young spiderman out and about.
Officers stopped to chat with the young boy who was dressed as spiderman and they couldn't resist the chance for a photo to remember their encounter.
