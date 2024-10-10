The third annual Tendring4Growth Business Awards, which took place at the Princes Theatre, commended the accomplishments of Tendring businesses and marked the conclusion of the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

The event was attended by finalists, sponsors' representatives, and speakers from the Tendring4Growth fortnight.

The new award categories mirrored the themes of events held during the preceding Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight, including creativity and culture, women in business, and high street heroes.

The winners included UnSealed for community impact, BENCHspace for creativity and culture, Flexfityoga for delivering social value, Metallic Elephant for digital excellence, and Ky Marie Finch from Aunty Ky’s ICMG Pet Parlour for empowering women.

Other winners included Winyl for high street heroes, Clacton Pier for hospitality and visitor attractions, Dura Composites for innovation in sustainability, Steve Box Property Maintenance for tradesperson of the year, and the Never Say Die pub for the headline sponsor’s award.

Tendring Council deputy leader Ivan Henderson said: "In these challenging economic times, the resilience and strength of our local businesses, as showcased at the Tendring4Growth Business Awards, are truly remarkable.

"The judging panel faced some tough decisions, and all nominees should take pride in their contributions to the Tendring economy – from providing innovative products and services, to creating jobs and supporting the community.

"My heartfelt congratulations go out to all the winners, our award sponsors, and the outstanding speakers who participated throughout the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight."

The Business Fortnight, run by the council's Tendring4Growth Economic Development team, saw eight events take place across two weeks.

The events brought together firms from similar sectors and provided advice and support in various areas, including tourism and culture, and digital marketing.

Tendring4Growth’s mission is to support local businesses to ensure they thrive, boosting jobs and innovation, and raising aspirations and skills in the district.

For more information, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/business.