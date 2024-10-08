NATIONAL Highways will be holding a public information event to discuss the work on the A120 between the Crown Interchange and Little Bentley roundabout.
On Friday October 11, National Highways will be the holding their engagement event, where members of their project team will be available to answer questions and queries.
They will be holding the meeting at Elmstead Community Centre, located on School Road, CO7 7ET, between 1pm and 7pm.
They will be carrying out specialist repairs and maintenance on the stretches of the concrete road surface on the A120 between Crown Interchange and Little Bentley roundabout in both directions.
The works are due to be finished in March 2025.
