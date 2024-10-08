Fox Leban, who was on “unescorted leave” from a mental health ward, died on Friday after the incident close to Pitsea train station.

Mum Emma Leban, 39, has paid tribute to the loving and artistic 20-year-old but raised serious concerns about why she was allowed out of Cherrydown ward, at Basildon Hospital, where she was receiving care.

Family - Fox and Emma Leban (Image: Emma Leban)



Fox had been admitted to the hospital for emotionally unstable personality disorder and was also diagnosed with autism.

The Essex Partnership University Trust, which runs mental health services across Essex, has confirmed a full investigation will take place.

Emma said: “She was loving, so loving and talented.

“She was an amazing artist and she was a really special person.”

Artist - Fox Leban (Image: Emma Leban)



Emma added that Fox was initially transferred to Basildon Hospital, where she did well and was doing art, which she loved deeply, but in recent months had taken a turn for the worse.

She said: “She found it difficult sometimes as she was autistic. She wanted to be taken seriously and the staff treated it like it was for attention.

“She cried out for help.”

Emergency services were called to the scene of Fox’s death on Friday when, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she passed away.

Emma added: “She was so let down. Two days before her death, there was an incident on the ward.

“She had done these things, and they let her out. They didn’t think that anything was wrong with her, everyone wrote her off.

“She had emotionally unstable personality disorder and she was autistic, she was hearing voices, and they were telling her at the hospital that it was psychological, that she was making it up.

“She wouldn’t make it up.”

Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Paul Scott, CEO of Essex Partnership University NHS Trust (EPUT), said: “My sincere condolences are with everybody impacted by this tragedy - it’s important that we look into the circumstances and carry out a full investigation. We are also in contact with the family to offer support.”

If you're struggling, you can call Samaritans for free day or night, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.​