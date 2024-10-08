John Rogers, 59, from Westcliff, was reported missing on Monday October 7 and is believed to be driving a 15 plate Dacia Sandero car in the area of Clacton.

Police want to find John to make sure he is okay.

If you’re with John, know where he is or have any information that could help us find him, contact police on 999 and quote incident 536 of October 7.