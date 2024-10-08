MISSING man was last seen in Clacton on Monday and is believed to have been driving a black Dacia Sandero.
John Rogers, 59, from Westcliff, was reported missing on Monday October 7 and is believed to be driving a 15 plate Dacia Sandero car in the area of Clacton.
Police want to find John to make sure he is okay.
If you’re with John, know where he is or have any information that could help us find him, contact police on 999 and quote incident 536 of October 7.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here