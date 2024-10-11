Charnallies, in Pier Avenue, has been serving the public for two decades and will be celebrating the milestone on November 8.

Lisa Brumpton opened the American-themed restaurant, bar and coffee-house on November 4, 2004, when she was 29.

Owner - Lisa Brumpton (Image: Charnallies) Lisa, now 49, said: "On one hand it feels like yesterday I was doing all the hard graft to build and create it and on the other I can't believe I am 20 years on and still standing.

"Clacton is not the easiest town to operate in with it being so seasonal but I am so proud of myself for staying resilient."

Before opening the popular venue, Lisa managed big company restaurants for six years and before that she studied catering at university.

The restaurant has seen a lot of change since in opened.

In 2009, Lisa took over the unit next door to make the restaurant and bar bigger, as well as installing an ice cream kiosk.

Twenty - the American-style restaurant (Image: Charnallies) She said: "I more than doubled the capacity of the business and it was at the time I had my first child so it was a bit overwhelming, but as a woman I just got on with it."

Lisa says her staff are like a family to her.

"I have got people who work with me now that were with me on day one," she said.

"I have a lot of staff who have gone off to other pastures to then have come back here again.

"I always welcome them back to the family.

"Some of the youngsters have now grow up and in some instances I have hired some of their children, which is lovely.

"I'm really proud of the team and I want to keep it going.

"So many have come and gone in the town, so it is a big feat to still be standing."

Fun - a party taking place at the restaurant (Image: Charnallies) The anniversary celebration takes place on November 8, with tickets priced at £20 per person, which includes a three-course buffet meal and a cocktail offer until 8pm.

There will also be a Rat Pack tribute singer.

Lisa said: "It is very much about a big get-together and I appreciate people giving me the support over the years."

Book tickets by calling 01255 688655 or visit the restaurant and speak to a member of the team.

For more information go to https://charnallies.co.uk/our-20th-birthday.