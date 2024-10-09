Frinton Children's Festival 2024 will be taking place in the town for the first time.

All events, except for the Halloween craft party, take place at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue.

A festival spokesman said: "We are thrilled to be able to host some exciting activities for your people and families this autumn half-term.

"There is something for everyone, from educational workshops to party events, to a touring children's musical - it's the perfect opportunity to keep your family entertained."

The first event takes place on October 28, from 12noon to 2pm, and involves a wacky science party, with games, activities and an exciting demonstration presented by DNA Kids.

Tickets are £5 and the event is for children aged five and over.

A theatre storytelling event will take place on October 28, from 3.30pm to 5pm to explore creative storytelling.

Led by Emma Filby, the workshop will involve theatre games and exercises.

Tickets are £5 and the event is suitable for children aged 10 to 16.

A heart-warming puppet show - How a Jellyfish Saved the World - will be shown twice on October 29, with the first one-hour performance at 1.30pm and the second at 3.30pm.

A spokesman said: "Clyde the jellyfish needs a forever friend. When he mistakes a plastic bag for a jellybabe, will they discover a life in plastic is not so fantastic?"

Show one tickets are £15 and show two tickets are £17 and include a theatre workshop at 5pm.

Encanto fans can sing along to their favourite songs on October 30, from 6pm to 3.30pm, with lyrics on screen to maximise the fun.

Tickets are £15 and the event is suitable for all ages.

A Halloween craft party takes plave on October 31, from 10am to 1pm, and invites children to make all sorts of creepy crafts.

The event will take place at the Essex Skipper, in Rochford Way, with a ghoulish lunch party at noon.

Tickets are £15 and include lunch and a spooky gift to take home.

For more information and to book tickets, go to mylocalboxoffice.co.uk or

frintonchildrensfestival.co.uk.