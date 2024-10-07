International American restaurant chain, TGI Fridays was first launched in New York in 1965 and has announced the closure of more than 50 of its UK restaurants.

The announcement comes as part of a rescue deal for the franchise, with new owners acquiring restaurant sites in Essex, Sussex, Hertfordshire and London.

Despite many sites closing, 35 UK restaurants were not included in the sale and have been shut immediately, resulting in more than 1,000 redundancies.

TGI Friday restaurants will close in Chelmsford and Romford.

Restaurants in Braintree, Basildon, Lakeside Quay, and Lakeside retail park will remain open.

New owners Breal Capital and Calveton UK said they were looking forward to modernising the business.

The TGI Fridays UK restaurants shutting are:

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Birmingham, West Midlands

Bracknell, Berkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol Cabot Circus, Bristol

Cardiff, Newport Road, Wales

Chelmsford, Essex

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Croydon, south London

Derby, Derbyshire

Dundee, Scotland

Durham, County Durham

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, Scotland

Enfield, north London

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Gloucester Quays, Gloucestershire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Jersey, Channel Islands

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Manchester Royal Exchange, Manchester

Newcastle Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Prestwich Valley Park Road, Greater Manchester

Romford, Essex

Sale, Greater Manchester

Solihull, West Midlands

Southampton West Quay South, Hampshire

Speke, Liverpool

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Swansea, South Wales

Watford North, Hertfordshire

The TGI Fridays UK restaurants remaining open are: