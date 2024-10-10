SWIMMING classes for all levels of fitness are taking place at Seawick Holiday Park in St Osyth.
The classes target the fitness of people as they get older and muscles naturally start to deteriorate.
The best way to slow the effect on mobility and health is resistance training.
The water workout classes at Seawick Holiday park take place on Monday and Wednesday, at 1pm.
The Monday session is a resistance class and the Wednesday session is cardio and resistance.
Each session costs £6.50. For more information, contact Claire on 07725 588633.
