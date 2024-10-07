Samantha Fletcher, 37, is from Thurrock but has links to Clacton, Jaywick, St Osyth and Basildon.

She was last seen on October 3 and has not been in contact with anyone since and police want to find her.

Samantha is 5ft 4in tall, of very slim build and has black hair which is usually worn long.

She may be wearing a black coat with fur collar and beige bottoms.

If you are with Samantha, know where she is or have any information that could help police find her, call 999 and quote incident 372 of October 6.