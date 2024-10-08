London Stansted has been named Airport of the Year at the prestigious UK National Transport Awards 2024.

The judging panel recognised the airport’s achievement of “record-breaking” passenger numbers of more than 28.5 million people, and its continued “smooth, reliable, and operational” performance throughout the last year.

Among London airports, Stansted has the best aircraft on time performance and lowest on-airport delays, as well as the airport’s ability to process 99 per cent of passengers safely through security in 15 minutes or less.

Record - Stanstead Airport saw over 28.5 million passengers during a 12-month period ending in March 2024. (Image: London Stanstead) Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted London Stansted has been named Airport of the Year at the prestigious UK National Transport Awards, and very proud that we have been able to achieve this fantastic recognition on the back of what has been a record-breaking year as we serve more passengers than ever before across our ever-growing route network.

“Winning an award such as this requires a huge team effort, so to be the best reflects the great professionalism, dedication, energy and ambition of everyone here at London Stansted.”

It comes as Stansted Airport added more than five new destinations for autumn, from Morrocco to Italy.

Popular - Ryanair will soon start flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia (Image: Web) British Airways, which returned to Stansted earlier this year for the first time since the Covid pandemic, announced it will fly on Saturdays to Croatia’s second largest city, Split.

Ryanair announced it will fly to Linz in Austria twice a week, marking the first direct flight from the UK to the country’s third largest city.

Ryanair already flies to Klagenfurt, Salzburg and Vienna.

Starting this month, Ryanair will fly on Wednesdays and Sundays to the Italian city of Reggio, often called the best-kept secret in the country.

Exciting - Jet2Holidays has launched new package holiday destinations to Morocco (Image: Web) From November, Ryanair will fly to one of Croatia’s most visited destinations on Wednesdays and Sundays, none other than Dubrovnik.

Flights to Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina will operate on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays from November.

Jet2 also launched its first flights to Morocco last week, offering package holidays to the coastal resort of Agadir as well as Marrakech.

The airline will operate two weekly flights from London Stansted from October 2024 to November 2026.