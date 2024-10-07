The airport scooped the accolade at the UK National Transport Awards 2024.

The judging panel, consisting of senior transport industry figures and government representatives, commended Stansted's record-breaking passenger numbers each month over the past year.

Despite the high traffic, the airport maintained a steady and reliable operational performance.

The award also recognised Stansted as having the best aircraft on-time performance and the fewest on-airport delays among London airports.

Further, the airport impressed by processing 99 per cent of passengers through security in 15 minutes or less.

Nearly half of Stansted's passengers (48 per cent) used public transport to access the airport, the highest proportion of any major UK airport.

Gareth Powell, Stansted’s managing director, said: "I’m delighted Stansted has been named Airport of the Year at the prestigious UK National Transport Awards, and very proud that we have been able to achieve this fantastic recognition on the back of what has been a record-breaking year as we serve more passengers than ever before across our ever-growing route network.

"Winning an award such as this requires a huge team effort, so to be the best reflects the great professionalism, dedication, energy, and ambition of everyone here at London Stansted to deliver the best possible service for our passengers at every stage of their airport journey.

"And I’m also really pleased the awards gave us the opportunity to showcase to the judges many of our other great strengths.

"This includes our intensive work in providing employment, skills, and educational opportunities to people of all ages across the communities we serve, our efforts to ensure the airport is sustainable and accessible to all, and our ongoing investment to continually improve our facilities and enhance the customer experience at London Stansted."

Stansted was chosen from a highly competitive shortlist of other UK airports, including Luton, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Liverpool John Lennon, Glasgow, and East Midlands airports.

The awards are in association with Transport Times magazine and were hosted by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, and comedian Jon Culshaw.