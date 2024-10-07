Cook, the award-winning UK frozen food company, will be opening in the coastal town on November 1.

The shop and all its high-quality handmade food items will be found at a new site in Connaught Avenue.

The brand is opening in the former Smiths Newsagents which left the town in 2023.

The shop had served locals and day-trippers around-the-clock for more than 20 years.

But the cost-of-living crisis, coupled with the last-lasting impact of the pandemic, has made the business no longer financial viable.

The empty building is now set to get a new lease of life with the arrival of Cook.

The company, which already has a store at Colchester's Stane Park, sells all sorts of food items such as lasagne, cottage pie, risotto, curry, puddings and so much more.

A spokesman for Cook said: "Since day one, Cook has always been about people: people making food by hand, people in high-street shops, and people getting together over a good meal.

"Since we started in 1997, we’ve learnt so much about the ingredients you need to make teamwork remarkable."