THE Waverley will be returning to Clacton tomorrow for its last cruise from the town this year.
The world’s last surviving seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer, the Waverley, will be departing from Clacton for a special trip to see the Principality of Sealand.
The Waverley will pick-up passengers at the town’s historic pier and take those onboard around the Principality of Sealand.
Today is sea-loving folks last chance to book tickets for the voyage, which leaves Clacton tomorrow (October 8) at 2.45pm.
After a trip around the Principality of Sealand and a look at the beautiful Essex coastline, the boat will return to Clacton at 5.45pm.
Tickets for adults and seniors cost £46 and are £23 for children. People aged over 60 can also bring a friend for half the fare.
It comes after atechnical issues forced sold out cruises to be cancelled earlier this month.
Urgent work to one of the ship's paddles saw trips cancelled but thanks to the efforts of engineers the Waverley was back sailing from Gravesend earlier than originally expected.
For more information and to book tickets go to: https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book/?lnk=WSPKMA
