ESSEX Police officers have seized a vehicle after they were called to reports of a van being "driven erratically" in Clacton. 

Clacton Town police officers were conducting focused patrols around the town centre area on Saturday (October 5). 

They were made aware of a van which was reportedly being driven erratically around the town.

Officers later located a vehicle which was stopped. 

The driver of the vehicle was reported for driving whilst disqualified, having no MOT, and having void insurance.

The vehicle was seized.