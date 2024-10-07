ESSEX Police officers have seized a vehicle after they were called to reports of a van being "driven erratically" in Clacton.
Clacton Town police officers were conducting focused patrols around the town centre area on Saturday (October 5).
They were made aware of a van which was reportedly being driven erratically around the town.
Officers later located a vehicle which was stopped.
The driver of the vehicle was reported for driving whilst disqualified, having no MOT, and having void insurance.
The vehicle was seized.
