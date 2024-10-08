The talks allow members of the public to ask questions about the police and so the public can learn more about how to stay safe.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We’ll listen to you and do our best to answer questions you have about policing where you live.

"We can also let you know what we’re doing to keep people safe and catch those intent on causing harm to our communities.

"We’ll be able to offer advice and tips on staying safe, and if your concern isn’t a police matter, we’ll let you know who will be able to help."

The upcoming police Let's Talk events are:

Tuesday, October 8 - 10am to 11am - Morrisons Supermarket, Centenary Way, Little Clacton.

Tuesday, October 8 – 10am to 12pm - St Mary’s Church, The Street, Ardleigh.

Wednesday, October 9 – 10am to 11am - Holland Library, Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea.

Wednesday, October 9 - 10am to 11am - M&S Food, Unit 1, Brook Park West, T Grove, Clacton.

Thursday 10 October – 10am to 11am - Jaywick Community and Resource Centre, Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick.

Thursday 10 October – 10.30am to 12pm - The Ship Inn, Rectory Road, Frinton.

Friday 11 October – 11am to 1pm - Homeland coffee morning, Garden Road, Walton.