Aidan Waller, 15, from Benfleet, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a very aggressive and rare bone cancer –in 2022 and has been undergoing treatment ever since.

The youngster’s symptoms began with a simple pain in the leg, which his family believed was a strained muscle from PE, before taking him to the GP when it persisted.

Brave - Aiden Waller shares his story (Image: Gold Geese)

Despite multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the Waller family were dealt another devastating blow after a routine X-ray found the cancer has spread to his lungs.

Now, his family are sharing his story as they spread awareness around the symptoms of cancer which could easily be missed.

Aiden’s mum, Sarah, said: “They checked his leg and said he had a vitamin D deficiency. We received a blood form and went on our merry way.

“Then two days later we had to get Aiden out of school due to extreme pain. Once we got home and looked at his leg we saw a bulge in his thigh. We saw the GP the same day and got an immediate referral.

“We are fortunate to have Bupa care, and one week later my mum took Aiden to a consultant.”

After examining him, the consultant asked to speak with Aiden’s mum and his grandmother, Kerry Durrant, privately.

Family - Aiden with his mum Sarah (Image: Gold Geese)

Kerry added: “I could feel my heart begin to race as he spoke to me in a hushed tone, careful not to alarm Aiden. He mentioned something called osteosarcoma – a term that was completely foreign to me. When I asked what we should do next, the urgency in his response told me more than any medical term could.

“We were quickly sent for an X-ray and an MRI. The speed of the process was impressive, but it only fuelled my anxiety. When the consultant finally sat me down, the words I had been dreading were spoken. They believed Aiden had cancer in his femur.

“My heart shattered in that moment. The instinct to break down and cry was overwhelming, but I knew I had to remain strong for Aiden’s sake.”

Since his diagnosis, Aiden has undergone chemotherapy and urgery to remove his femur and knee, replacing them with an internal metal prosthetic.

Love - Aiden with his grandmother Kerry (Image: Gold Geese)

An MRI last year showed the cancer had spread to his hip, so Aiden underwent further surgery to remove the socket and ball joint in his hip.

In March this year, the X-ray found tumours in his lungs and further scans confirmed it was cancer.

Despite undergoing five more cycles of chemotherapy, a CT scan showed no improvement.

The chemotherapy was unsuccessful.

Sarah added: “We faced an incredibly difficult decision on what to do next. Aiden decided that since chemo was ineffective, we should try something else. We agreed and are now awaiting a trial drug. The potential side effects are daunting, and we are uncertain about the future, but we are desperate for this to work.

“We need to stabilize his lungs before any surgery can be considered. We are trying to stay positive, and Aiden’s attitude is to live life to the fullest while he can.”

Since his diagnosis, Aiden and his family have been supported by Gold Geese, a south Essex charity providing emotional and practical support to local children living with cancer.