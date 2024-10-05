Here a five coming to Colchester and north Essex drivers may wish to be aware of.

A lengthy closure is coming Bellfield Avenue in Brightlingsea.

It will be closed with a temporary no waiting, loading or stopping restriction from October 28 for 54 days.

This is while carriageway reconstruction works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Lane in Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Lexden Road.

The closure will be for approximately 325m in a south westerly direction.

It will last for 12 days from October 28, while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

School Road, Little Horkesley will be closing on October 29.

This will be for 11 days while air valve installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

In Ardleigh, Coggeshall Road will be shutting.

The road will close from its junction with Harwich Road for nine days from October 14.

This is while patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Coggeshall Road, Dedham, is to close for more than a week.

It will close from its junction with Long Road East from October 16 for eight days.

This is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.