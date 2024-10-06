The Lion and the Unicorn by Robin Hawdon is making its way to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road with an incredible cast.

Brian Capron (Coronation Street), Frazer Hines (Emmerdale), Corrine Wicks (Emmerdale) and Tim Hudson (Father Brown) are among the stellar cast who are putting on the play .

Presented as a live radio play with sound effects and a cast of seasoned performers, the show will transport the audience back to war-time London as the Crime And Comedy Theatre Company brings to life the first ever production of this fascinating new drama.

The new play is centred around a private dinner Mr Hawdon had with Neville Chamberlain and their wives in 1939.

Brian Capron said: "This is a fascinating new play set at a crunch time in history, bringing together two of the major players involved as World War II broke out.

"It is particularly interesting because they are on opposing sides of the argument, whether to still pursue peace or prepare for war.

"Chamberlain, who I play, is in my view a very underrated and misunderstood character and here I have the opportunity, through this cleverly drawn portrait, to balance the scales a bit."

Tim Hudson said: "In a deceptively intimate and domestic context, we see the radically different approaches of two key players as they seek a resolution of the impending conflict, and the subtle but significant influence wielded by their wives.

"The butler Inches lends a commentary full of sardonic humour and robust common sense.

"The play contains great writing, trenchant observation and memorably drawn characters. It is presented as a radio play live on stage."

The Lion and the Unicorn is at the West Cliff on October 18, from 7.30pm

Tickets are £23 (£21.50 concessions) from the box office on 01255 433344 or go to https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/the-lion-the-unicorn/.