The scheme will mean two roads leading on to the A120 will be closed overnight while the work is being carried out.

Bentley Road will be closed for a distance of 55 metres from its junction with the A120, and Little Bromley Road will be closed for 45 metres at its junction with the A120.

Work is taking place to upgrade the speed cameras in the area and closures will be in affect from October 14-16.

Diversions will be in place during the closures.

They will be along the A120, Clacton Road, Landy Road, Wignall Street, Bromley Road, Shop Road and Bentley Road.

Road - A120 (Image: Google Maps) It will be access-only into Bentley Road from its junction with Church Road, heading south.

For Little Bromley, the diversion will be along the A120, Clacton Road, Mistley Road, Little Bromley Road, Tendring Road and vice versa, with access-only into Manningtree Road and Little Bromley Road.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “I’ve had it confirmed that the work is to upgrade the existing cameras.

“Presently the work is scheduled to be carried out between 8pm on Monday, October 14, and 6am on Wednesday, October 16.”

The A120 has proven to be a dangerous road in the past and National Highways held a consultation in September to make the A120 between Horsley Cross and Parkeston, and between Marks Tey to Braintree, 50mph zones.

The consultation proposed reducing the speed limit from 60mph and adding new speed cameras.

There were four fatal crashes on the road between Horsley Cross and Parkeston in 2022.

A total of 32 collisions involving injuries were recorded on the route over a five-year period, with 63 casualties.

The section of the A120 has been described by Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson as “a dangerous blackspot”.

Work is expected to start this autumn.

