Emergency services remain at Pitsea station this afternoon after being called to reports of a "casualty on the tracks" at around 11.37am.

An air ambulance also reportedly landed nearby in response to the incident. Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Pitsea railway station at around 11.37am today (4 October) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The line is blocked with train services running across the whole c2c network delayed or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 1.45pm this afternoon, the c2c website says.