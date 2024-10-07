Starting school is a big milestone for any child and their parents.
Tomorrow's Gazette is a celebration of this as we bring you our hugely popular First Class supplement.
Jam-packed with pictures and smiling faces, it captures a moment in time and is a perfect memento.
In total 92 schools have taken part this year from across Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Manningtree Frinton, Walton, Maldon, Halstead and Braintree.
If you want to get a copy visit your local newsagent or shop or call our team on 0800 953 0227.
Here is a list of all those schools taking part:
- Hamilton Primary School
- Lexden Primary School with Unit for Hearing Impaired Pupils and Nursery
- Myland Community Primary School
- North Primary School and Nursery
- Old Heath Community Primary School
- St John's Green Primary School - Town Site
- King's Ford Infant School and Nursery
- Messing Primary School
- Langham Primary School
- Stanway Primary School
- Alresford Primary School
- Gosbecks Primary School
- Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
- Montgomery Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
- Home Farm Primary School
- Broomgrove Infant School
- Friars Grove Primary School
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Willow Brook Primary and Nursery
- Cherry Tree Academy
- St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
- Roach Vale Primary School
- Highwoods Community Primary School
- Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
- Copford Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Great Tey Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
- Birch Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
- The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
- St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
- Queen Boudica Primary School
- Elmstead Primary School
- Millfields Primary School
- Mersea Island School
- Brinkley Grove Primary School
- Lakelands Primary School
- Braiswick Primary School
- Heybridge Primary School
- Gosfield Community Primary School
- Lyons Hall Primary School
- Richard de Clare Community Academy
- Beckers Green Primary School
- Feering Church of England Primary School
- Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
- Chipping Hill Primary School
- Tollesbury School
- Wentworth Primary School
- John Ray Infant School
- Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School
- Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
- All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Maldon
- White Notley Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Woodham Walter Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School Pebmarsh
- St Michael's Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Braintree
- Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, Maldon
- Howbridge Infant School
- Maldon Court Preparatory School
- Hamford Primary Academy
- Cann Hall Primary School
- Bradfield Primary School
- Tendring Primary School
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School
- The Mayflower Primary School
- St Clare's Catholic Primary School
- Ravens Academy
- Kirby Primary Academy
- Highfields Primary School
- St Osyth Church of England Primary School
- Sir Martin Frobisher Academy
- Holland Park Primary School
- Spring Meadow Primary and 'School House' Nursery
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich
- All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley
- All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
- Rolph Church of England Primary School
- Holland Haven Primary School
- Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery
- St Philomena's School
- St James' Church of England Primary School and Nursery
