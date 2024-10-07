Starting school is a big milestone for any child and their parents.

Tomorrow's Gazette is a celebration of this as we bring you our hugely popular First Class supplement.

Jam-packed with pictures and smiling faces, it captures a moment in time and is a perfect memento.

In total 92 schools have taken part this year from across Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Manningtree Frinton, Walton, Maldon, Halstead and Braintree. 

If you want to get a copy visit your local newsagent or shop or call our team on 0800 953 0227.

Here is a list of all those schools taking part:

  • Hamilton Primary School
  • Lexden Primary School with Unit for Hearing Impaired Pupils and Nursery
  • Myland Community Primary School
  • North Primary School and Nursery
  • Old Heath Community Primary School
  • St John's Green Primary School - Town Site
  • King's Ford Infant School and Nursery
  • Messing Primary School
  • Langham Primary School
  • Stanway Primary School
  • Alresford Primary School
  • Gosbecks Primary School
  • Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
  • Montgomery Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
  • Home Farm Primary School
  • Broomgrove Infant School
  • Friars Grove Primary School
  • Stanway Fiveways Primary School
  • Willow Brook Primary and Nursery
  • Cherry Tree Academy
  • St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
  • Roach Vale Primary School
  • Highwoods Community Primary School
  • Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
  • Copford Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
  • Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Great Tey Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
  • Birch Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
  • Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
  • St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
  • The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
  • St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
  • Queen Boudica Primary School
  • Elmstead Primary School
  • Millfields Primary School
  • Mersea Island School
  • Brinkley Grove Primary School
  • Lakelands Primary School
  • Braiswick Primary School
  • Heybridge Primary School
  • Gosfield Community Primary School
  • Lyons Hall Primary School
  • Richard de Clare Community Academy
  • Beckers Green Primary School
  • Feering Church of England Primary School
  • Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
  • Chipping Hill Primary School
  • Tollesbury School
  • Wentworth Primary School
  • John Ray Infant School
  • Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School
  • Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
  • St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
  • All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Maldon
  • White Notley Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Woodham Walter Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School Pebmarsh
  • St Michael's Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Braintree
  • Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
  • St Francis Catholic Primary School, Maldon
  • Howbridge Infant School
  • Maldon Court Preparatory School
  • Hamford Primary Academy
  • Cann Hall Primary School
  • Bradfield Primary School
  • Tendring Primary School
  • Wix and Wrabness Primary School
  • The Mayflower Primary School
  • St Clare's Catholic Primary School
  • Ravens Academy
  • Kirby Primary Academy
  • Highfields Primary School
  • St Osyth Church of England Primary School
  • Sir Martin Frobisher Academy
  • Holland Park Primary School
  • Spring Meadow Primary and 'School House' Nursery
  • Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich
  • All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley
  • All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
  • Rolph Church of England Primary School
  • Holland Haven Primary School
  • Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
  • Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
  • Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
  • Engaines Primary School and Nursery
  • St Philomena's School
  • St James' Church of England Primary School and Nursery