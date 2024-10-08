Councillors teamed up with the police and fire service in a fact-finding mission, asking residents how the area could be improved.

Residents were asked if they had issues with anti-social behaviour, street issues such as potholes and whether they feel safe in the community.

Action - the group as they took to the streets to speak with residents (Image: Credited) They were also given the chance to have smoke alarms fitted by the fire service.

West Clacton and Jaywick Sands councillor Bradley Thompson said it was import to speak to residents about any issues they have.

Together - PCSO Stevie Martin (left) and PC Alan Williams (Image: Credited) He said: “It’s really important for me to see the issues that residents are having first-hand.

“When I first got elected, I always said to the other councillors I wanted to do an action day, but I couldn't the first year.

“To be able to do it is important - getting out, speaking to the residents and finding the issues.

Fitting - Les Nicoll was on hand to fit smoke alarms for residents (Image: Bradley Thompson)

"We’re offering to put up smoke alarms as well, as there has been a lot of fires in Jaywick."

Frobisher Drive resident Joyce Bell said: “It's nice that they're coming out and doing something like this - it’s great to see them on the streets.

“The area is really nice and we’re friendly with all our neighbours, both sides and across the road.

“We like to say we all feel safe and we look out for each other as well.”

PC Alan Williams said: “I think it's very important that we work with our partners to keep people safe.

“It's important to know what their concerns are, and we can only do that by knocking on doors to speak to people and find out what concerns they've got so we can try and work with our partners to sort these problems.

PCSO Stevie Martin said: “Doing this is important, its good for residents to see their councillor out and about taking action.

“They're making the effort and I think there's nothing better than that. It also makes people feel more reassured.”

The day of action also included entertainment and advice at the Sunspot in the afternoon and evening, including live music and a hog roast.

Mr Thompson said: “I think it's important for the community to have something which is free to come out and enjoy, and it’s a chance to engage with all the emergency services and the council.”