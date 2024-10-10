Alice Ward, 38, is at St Helena Hospice, in Myland Hall Chase, Barncroft Close, Colchester, for her fourth short-term stay.

She has praised the hospice staff and is appreciative of what they do for her.

Alice, from St Osyth, said: "The staff are fantastic and they're very down to earth and have a laugh and they joke around.

"They take me where I want to go - so whenever I want to go in the garden they will take me."

Care - [left to right] Mary, Alice and Michelle Ward in Alice's hospice room (Image: Newsquest) Michelle Ward, Alice's mother, said she feels content leaving Alice at the hospice when she goes home after a visit.

She said: "I feel safe going home every night leaving her here and I know that if anything is wrong they will get in touch with me.

"The nurse at home actually bought Alice a new nightie the other day because she was sick of the grannie nighties which I buy her.

"They are really good and personal it's really nice.

"Everyone is very friendly - the cleaners, the kitchen staff, everyone, it's like a home really."

Alice also celebrated her 38th birthday at the hospice last week with a cake, barbeque and lots of balloons.

She said: "It was great - it was much better than what I expected.

"We all had a very nice barbeque but it pissed down with rain - it really did the heavens opened!"

Mary also said her daughter feels so comfortable in the hospice she called it home.

She said: "Alice actually called the hospice home the other day.

"We went to the hospital and she said she wanted to go home.

"I said what do you mean home you have to go back to the hospice.

"She said 'no that's what I mean I want to go back to my own bed.'"

Mary Ward, Alice's sister, said she is not treated like a sick patient here, she is treated like a person.

She said: "At home it is just us looking after her but when she comes here the girls really make a fuss out of her.

"We were outside waiting and all we could hear was them all laughing - she isn't just a sick girl here she is treated like a person."



