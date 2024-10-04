POLICE have seized a quad bike after carrying out patrols around Walton following residents' reports of anti-social behaviour.
Officers from the Clacton town centre policing team have been in Walton after reports of anti-social driving and nuisance vehicles, including a quad bike.
On Thursday, October 3, officers on patrol saw an off-road quadbike being ridden through the park by Walton Lifestyles leisure centre to evade police.
The vehicle was later located, and a person was apprehended by officers in Naze Marine Holiday Park.
Vehicle seized, and the suspect was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here