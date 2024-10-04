Officers from the Clacton town centre policing team have been in Walton after reports of anti-social driving and nuisance vehicles, including a quad bike.

On Thursday, October 3, officers on patrol saw an off-road quadbike being ridden through the park by Walton Lifestyles leisure centre to evade police.

The vehicle was later located, and a person was apprehended by officers in Naze Marine Holiday Park.

Vehicle seized, and the suspect was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.