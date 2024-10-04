The incident, which involved two vehicles, is believed to have happened on a bend on Little Clacton Road, which leads towards St John's Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4.45pm on Thursday, October 3.

Two people were rescued from their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch by the side of the road.

They were assessed at the scene and did not to be taken to hospital.

An Essex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to a car stuck in a ditch near Little Clacton Road at 4.49pm.

"Crews used specialist equipment to rescue two casualties and gave them first aid."

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 4.45pm on Thursday, October 4, we were called to a collision involving two vehicles in Little Clacton Road, Clacton.

“Officers attended and a road closure was put in place while the incident was cleared.

“No injuries were reported.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just after 5pm to a road traffic collision on the Little Clacton Road in Clacton.

"An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene. Two people were assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”