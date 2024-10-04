Essex Police received a call shortly before 6.25pm on Monday, September 11 last year, reporting a woman had been assaulted while walking her dog on a field near Mill Lane in Chelmsford.

Officers attended and found the woman had suffered a wound to her head and ear which later required stitches, alongside further bruising to her back.

She told us she had been approached by a stranger, who immediately struck her repeatedly to the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

The man, who was not known to her, then repeatedly demanded to know where she kept her money and proceeded to search her by hand.

During this search, he sexually assaulted her.

When the victim tried to stand, she was again hit in the head and forced back to the floor.

The man then made off in the direction of Mill Lane, taking the victim’s mobile phone with him.

Essex Police put immediate support in place for the victim and she received urgent hospital treatment.

Officers sourced witness statements from the scene and conducted enquiries around CCTV and doorbell footage.

After building a description of the culprit and releasing a public appeal for information, the man was identified as 33-year-old Reece Park.

Park was arrested at an address in Witham on September 17 last year.

Forensic testing revealed his DNA on the victim’s closing.

Park declined to comment in interview, but was left with little choice but to admit robbery.

Park denied sexual assault, resulting in a wait for a trial, which was scheduled to proceed on August 19.

He admitted the charge on the day of the trial.

Appearing at the same court for sentence on Wednesday, October 2, he was handed an extended sentence comprising eight years’ imprisonment and five years on extended licence.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order prohibiting contact of any kind with the victim will run indefinitely.

The victim told the court she continued to suffer ongoing nerve pains in her neck and back.

She said: “The attack was terrifying, and since, continuously repeats in my head, leaving me feeling cautious or paranoid.

“I struggle to come to terms with why.

“I did nothing to provoke him and I feel the last year of my life has been impacted by this incident.

“The hardest thing to overcome is that there is nothing I would have done differently.

“The attack was random and has left me anxious and suspicious of everyone I pass.

“He took away my ability to feel safe whilst doing the thing I loved most.

“I loved the independence of an after work 20 minute walk, I loved seeing the dog run free and just reflecting on my day.

“I have always been a positive person, who encourages others around me to not be so judgemental, to always be respectful and see the best in people.

"It hurts me that although I still am that person, I just can’t get my head around how someone could do something like this.”

Following the sentence, the victim said: "It's important the general public know how much they supported the investigation in supplying vital information to the police— I would firstly thank those who came forward.

“I can’t fault how great the police have been in how they’ve looked after me. I am incredibly grateful.

“The officers who supported me were incredible in how they spoke to me and in how they restored a little bit of faith in humanity.

“That was one of the things that upset me most, is that my faith in the goodness of people was very shaken by this – in thinking how could someone do something like this?

“The police have helped restore some of that faith.”

Det Con Gemma Hicks, of Chelmsford CID said: “This has been a long wait for justice for the victim in this case.

“I would firstly praise her perseverance and understanding as she prepared to face a difficult trial, only for Park to change his plea on the day it was due to get underway.

“Park is a violent sexual predator who is rightly now facing a significant custodial sentence.

“This was a terrifying attack and sexual assault, inflicted on a total stranger, which immediately warranted an urgent police response.

“We were committed to identifying the individual involved both to secure justice for the victim and to ensure he couldn’t harm anyone else.

“Tackling violence against women in all its forms is a force priority.”