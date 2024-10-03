A CRASH on Little Clacton Road is causing slow traffic, with police ambulance and fire presence at the scene.

The incident looks to have involved two or more cars and one car has ended up in a ditch on its side, off the side of the road, with fire crews looking to recover the vehicle.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 4.30pm and 5pm. 

More details are unclear at this moment in time.

We are waiting on an update from police, ambulance and fire service.

 