A CRASH on Little Clacton Road is causing slow traffic, with police ambulance and fire presence at the scene.
The incident looks to have involved two or more cars and one car has ended up in a ditch on its side, off the side of the road, with fire crews looking to recover the vehicle.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 4.30pm and 5pm.
More details are unclear at this moment in time.
We are waiting on an update from police, ambulance and fire service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel