Since starting Amelia Events in March last year, Kate Howland has enjoyed decorating many venues for special occasions.

Clients come to her with a vision for their event, and Amelia Events “brings people’s visions to life” with bespoke décor, including table centrepieces, chair sashes, wedding stationary, events signage and much more.

After a detour to collect a parcel down a quiet lane in Tendring village, Kate stumbled upon the perfect place to realise her dream and officially opened The Hall last Sunday.

The Hall - Featuring gorgeous grounds, the house is situated a stone's throw from the church in Tendring village. (Image: Amelia Events)Kate said: “It was the most surreal feeling to have everyone there—but it was so amazing.

“We had loads of people come round and everyone loved it.

“The Hall actually looks better in real life as well, it’s so much bigger and better than you’d think, so it was nice to see everyone’s reaction.”

The venue has a beautiful house, gardens and grounds to walk through, including a Japanese garden, woodlands and lakes, with a vineyard set to come in 2026.

It is within walking distance of St Edmund King & Martyr Church in the charming village, with many architectural delights scattered through the grounds.

Exclusive - Kate is thrilled to realise her dream of having an exclusive venue for her décor business. (Image: Capture House) Kate continued: “Everyone loved it, and I was so happy to answer everyone’s questions about it as a venue.

“We’ve got such a great team, and all the suppliers were lovely and such a great support.”

Local businesses Butterfly Flowers, Capture House, American Marquees, Bar House Events, Friar Tucks, DJ David Baker, Primrose Aesthetics, Dayna Leigh Make Up, Louise Emma Curtis Bridal Hair, Stour Valley Catering, and The Wedding Shop, Colchester all attended the venue to help celebrate its opening.

Romantic - The venue is a hidden gem for events and weddings (Image: Amelia Events) Guests enjoyed free cocktails while taking a tour of the venue, as well as music and insights into Amelia Event’s and the other businesses’ services.

Kate said: “Afterwards, I just couldn’t believe it happened.

“It was absolutely amazing, and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

Kate “took the risk” to start Amelia Events last year after always working in the events industry, and she already has bookings up to 2026.

To find out more, visit www.amelia-events.co.uk