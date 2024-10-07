Chris Ingram, 47, wife Claire, 47, and children Hannah, 23, Lucie, 18, and Katie, 13, have been forced to live at a rental property after a car crashed into their home at Plough Corner, in Little Clacton at about 1am on February 13 this year.

Destruction - the car which crashed into the family home (Image: Chris Ingram) Chris, who runs a mini bus company, had his car and trailer written off and a huge hole was left in the living room wall.

Chris said: "We were in bed and we heard an almighty crash so we went running down the stairs."

Destroyed - the living room wall was broken by the car (Image: Chris Ingram)He continued: "My 13-year-old daughter has been traumatised as she was in the bedroom upstairs and there was a massive crash just below her room.

"It's lucky that my vehicle took most of the impact otherwise it could have ploughed right through the house making my daughter's room fall through.

"I dread to think of what would have happened if someone had been in one of the rooms downstairs."

Written Off - Chris's smashed up car (Image: Chris Ingram) Chris and his family had to move into temporary accommodation while builders work on repairing the property.

He said: "We have had to move out of our property while all the work is being done but we will hopefully get back in by the end of next month.

"It's been a bit of a nightmare and I'm self employed and I have a big drive where I hold the buses and trailers.

"We had to rent a property to go into but it has just been a complete headache.

"We don't know final amount of damage but at the moment it's at least £150,000-plus and it will probably be more."

Broken - the wall is completely cracked (Image: Chris Ingram)

Time - repairs being done (Image: Chris Ingram)