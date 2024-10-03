Paul Collingridge died on the morning of December 6, 2022 when he was riding a motorbike on the B1027 Colchester Road between St Osyth and Thorrington.

At the conclusion of an inquest at Essex Coroner’s Court on Thursday, area coroner Sonia Hayes ruled Mr Collingridge, 28, died of multiple traumatic injuries he suffered when he was thrown from his motorbike.

The court heard Mr Collingridge had been travelling within the 60mph speed limit on the road before going round a bend near Frowick Lane.

Inquest - a coroner concluded the inquest into the death of Paul Collingridge on Thursday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

He then met stationary traffic which was queueing at temporary traffic lights set up by Hatton Traffic Management at the request of Affinity Water.

Mr Collingridge braked to avoid hitting the back of the nearest vehicle, but the sudden attempt to stop threw him into the path of an oncoming car.

It was accepted the driver of that car had no chance to react before hitting Mr Collingridge.

The inquest heard the roadworks had been set up between 3am and 3.30am on December 5 and were deemed safe after a risk assessment.

But Mrs Hayes said Hatton Traffic Management and Affinity Water should have sought advice from Essex Highways before signing off the roadworks, even though they were not legally required to do so.

She said: “There was a missed opportunity for those responsible to ensure that the works set up had a safe system of work, both for the operatives and for road users.”

Mrs Hayes also said the roadworks did not comply with what is referred to as The Red Book, a guide for carrying out roadworks in the UK.

The recommendations set out by the Red Book are not legally binding, but the coroner said Hatton Traffic Management and Affinity Water were both responsible for failing to comply with the national guidance.

Signs warning drivers of roadworks could have been placed further away from the site to give drivers adequate warning, she added.

“I am not satisfied that the specific location risks were comprehensively addressed," she said.

“I am satisfied there were missed opportunities to make a careful assessment of the location in the planning stage on December 5.

“There should have been advice taken from Essex Highways.”

However, Ms Hayes found the roadworks did not contribute to Mr Collingridge's death.

Repair - roadworks had been set up in Colchester Road, near St Osyth, the day before the collision (Image: Google Street View)

A spokesman for Affinity Water said the company has fully supported the inquest.

He said: "Affinity Water extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the Paul Collingridge who tragically passed away in 2022 near temporary traffic lights set up by our former contractor, Hattons.

"Affinity Water have fully supported the inquest and is committed to maintaining high levels of health and safety for its workers and the public.

"We continue to strengthen our processes to ensure compliance with safety regulations and will continue to work with authorities to ensure road safety in all future projects."

Hattons Traffic Management was contacted for comment, but did not respond before going to press.