The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust reviewed 4,100 colposcopy patient examinations which took place at Colchester, Clacton and Ipswich hospitals.

Colposcopy appointments take place after smear tests reveal abnormal results and can help identify pre-cancerous cells early and prevent cervical cancer.

After conducting these reviews, the organisation has invited around 100 patients back to attend another appointment.

An integrated care board document says: "To date, a number of woman have been recalled and follow-up letters sent out which have been agreed by screening services.

"It was confirmed the nurse practitioner may have worked outside of their professional remit and following a referral to the Nursing and Midwifery Council the practitioner is being supported."

An NHS spokesman confirmed the number of patients called back to the hospital due to the inconsistency of management.

She said: "We reviewed the care of just over 4,100 colposcopy patients and have invited just under three per cent of these patients to attend another appointment.

"During an on-going review of the care of patients that attended some of our colposcopy clinics at Colchester, Ipswich or Clacton hospitals, we identified an inconsistency in the management of a number of patients and so we have invited them to attend another appointment so we can make sure that all aspects of care are complete."

The spokesman added: "We have made sure that everyone we have invited for another appointment will be seen very quickly and we do appreciate and apologise for any anxiety this may have caused.

"All of the patients who are possibly affected have been contacted. If you have not been personally contacted by us there is no need to worry."

The trust has also set up phone helplines for patients who have concerns.

Colchester and Clacton patients should contact 01206 742837 (or colposcopy@esneft.nhs.uk).