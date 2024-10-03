Paris Saint-Germain is linking up with Brantham Athletic FC to offer a new development programme which is open to all.

PSG Academy Brantham director Cathal Morrison said it is a "massive step".

Exciting - the Brantham and PSG link-up (Image: Brantham Athletic) The project is led by Alex Harrap, the chief exec of ERA Sports and Education, and who has successfully managed the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in England for eight years.

The new PSG academy and PSG pro-academy will allow players of all abilities and background become part of a globally recognised brand, who not only focus on football, but also on education, well-being, health and social issues.

Home - Brantham Athletic are looking forward to the new venture (Image: Brantham Athletic) Mr Harrap said: "We are very proud of the academy progress in England, where we have achieved our goal to propose a serious and global educational programme to hundreds of players through the country.

The new academy badge (Image: Brantham Athletic) "This opening in Brantham is a new adventure. After speaking with Cathal and the wider Brantham team we all thought this plan was going to be 100 per cent successful.”

Cathal Morrison said: "This is a massive step for not only the club, but the area and East Anglia in general.

Happy - director Cathal Morrison is ready for a new adventure (Image: Brantham Athletic) "The team and I are looking forward to growing this academy together. A special mention needs to go to Alex who has been a pleasure to deal with over the past number of months, and as a club we are very pleased to get this over the line.

"May I also take this chance to thank our other board members, chairman Roger Peck, Darren and Liz, who have given me the support and backing required to ensure we developed such an excellent deal for all involved.

"We look forward to the future and we invite everyone to join us on the journey."

For more about the project, contact psg@branthamathletic.com.