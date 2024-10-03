American outdoor brand Columbia has opened at the outlet today (Thursday October 3), and the arrival of global beauty brand, Rituals will open its doors on Thursday October 17.

Columbia is located in a unit opposite Calvin Klein whereas Rituals will be situated in a unit next to Reiss.

New - Columbia will be opening today at Braintree Village (Image: UMPF) The Rituals store will stock the brand’s full selection of body products and home fragrances as well as makeup, perfumes and sunscreens.

Sportswear brand Columbia uses industry leading technologies to create innovative products which stand the test of time and can be used in any climate.

The store at Braintree Village is the brand’s only branch in Essex and stocks a range of menswear and womenswear clothing, shoes and accessories, including limited edition items.

Inside - Rituals will be opening at Braintree Village later this month (Image: UMPF) Josef O’Sullivan, centre director at Braintree Village said: “We are thrilled to announce Columbia and Rituals will be joining our retail line-up this October.

“With an array of beautifully curated home and body products on offer, Rituals is bound to be a hit among our guests.

"Their arrival will really enhance our home and beauty offering here at Braintree Village, and with a range of apparel for everyday-wear and specialist outdoor activities, there is something for everyone at Columbia.

“The arrival of both brands is perfectly timed ahead of the festive season, with Christmas shoppers sure to find fantastic gifts in both stores.”

Marcel Misere, retail director, Europe at Columbia said; “We are currently seeing an incredible performance across our locations internationally in terms of like-for-like sales.

“We will continue to build on this momentum and further our reach in Europe with new stores over the coming years.”

The news of Columbia and Rituals opening comes as BOSS announces its relocation to a larger space located opposite Moss Bros.

The new, larger store will stock an extensive range of menswear including casual clothing, suits, shoes and accessories and is set to open on October 4.

For further information, visit https://braintree-village.com/