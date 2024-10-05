Across the county, five postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

Here are all of the postcodes which were winners:

SS9 3SF - Leigh

CO5 7EZ - Colchester

SS6 9HD - Rayleigh

SS9 4TG - Leigh

SS2 4GG - Southend

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.