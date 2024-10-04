A community forum has hosted a successful charity morning and raised more than £1,000 to help fight cancer.
Walton Community Forum, in the High Street, hosted its annual Macmillan coffee morning on September 26.
The event, held by manager Di Gerard and her team of volunteers, proved to be a great success.
Mrs Gerard has been at the hub for nearly a year and since then has introduced new working partnerships to deliver more services for residents.
She said: “We had lots of residents walk in and support the charity, and the partnership charities and companies were able to network and enjoy seeing how we have grown over the last year, all while raising funds for Macmillan.
“We raised a phenomenal £1,053. We may be a small hub but together we make a big difference.”
Anyone interested in getting involved or in visiting the community hub can contact the forum on 01255 677006 or visit their website on waltononthenaze.org or its Facebook page.
