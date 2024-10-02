Steam Dreams Rail Company has announced a new trip from Southend Central to Cardiff for 2025, travelling past the England's rich tapestry of rolling scenery to take day-trippers to the Welsh capital.

A vintage diesel train will start the journey on Wednesday, April 16, stopping off at Leigh before making its way into London where it is joined by the steam locomotive as it later passes through Bradford-upon-Avon and Bath where pretty Cotswolds scenery comes into view.

Sir Nigel Gresley - an example of one of the steam locomotives used for Steam Dreams trips (Image: MJC Railway Photography) A Steam Dreams spokesman says: "This unique tour offers a fascinating adventure across country through time as we traverse England by steam, travelling past the country’s rich tapestry of rolling scenery and feats of railway engineering, to visit the Welsh capital.

"Spread between an ancient fort and an ultramodern waterfront, compact Cardiff provides an vibrant mix of old and new."

Passengers will have two-and-a-half hours to explore Cardiff with its diverse range of influences, from the Romans and Normans to the industrial revolution and the coal industry, before departing at 5pm to arrive back in Southend at 10.40pm.

Day-trippers will travel in vintage train carriages such as Pullman coaches, and can choose between two classes with packages which include the Steam Dreams signature Champagne cocktail and a multi-course breakfast.

With prices ranging from £220 to £425 depending on the class, customers can book their tickets at steamdreams.co.uk/book.