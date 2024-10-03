The NHS bus will be visiting Tendring this month, so people can get advice from the health and wellbeing team on more ways to stay well this winter.

The bus will travel to different locations in October.

The bus will be present in these locations:

Wednesday, October 9

Clacton Leisure Centre between 10am and 11.30am.

Christmas Tree Island, Clacton Town Centre, between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Jaywick Sunspot Cafe, Brooklands, between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Wednesday, October 16

Fryatt Hospital, Harwich, between 10am and 11.30am.

Morrisons, Garland Road, Harwich, between 12pm and 2.30pm.

There is no need to book an appointment.

The team is made up of people from different health, care and community organisations who can offer help and advice.