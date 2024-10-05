Mum 2 Mum Market is hosting a 'nearly new market' where plenty of preloved baby and children's clothes will be available for parents to purchase.

The business hosts these pop-up events across the country and has even been seen on Dragons' Den.

They will be bringing their pop-up shop to The McGirgor Hall in Frinton-on-Sea.

The event will be taking place on Saturday October 5, between 10am and 12pm.

The event works in two ways, with parents able to come along and buy but also able to have a stall and take 100 per cent of the profits made.

Parents looking to sell their children's clothes can book online.

A multitude of items can be expected to be on offer including push chairs, baby equipment, Moses baskets, baby walkers, toys and books.

People who come along to buy are advised to bring cash as they will be buying from people who most likely will not have a card machine.

The event will have hot drinks and cake available and should have a good look around, with sellers replenishing their stock throughout the day.

Entry is £2 and children can come along for free.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/