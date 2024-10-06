The special Autumn Hare Fares are available for a limited time only, with £6, £12, £18, and £24 return fares on offer.

Children can also travel for £2 return each.

Eligible tickets need to be booked by Tuesday, October 22, for travel dates between October 2 and December 2.

Martin Moran, commercial director of Greater Anglia, said: "Travelling by train is cheaper than you think, and our new bargain Hare Fares mean people can travel for less.

"Hare Fares can be purchased for travel throughout the October half-term holiday too, so families can enjoy great days out together.

"We have a range of great value fares available and up to four children can travel for just £2 each way with any adult."

The Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak day return tickets only and can be booked online at greateranglia.co.uk or via the Greater Anglia app.

Greater Anglia is also offering a range of advance tickets which offer customers savings of between 60-70 per cent on the standard walk-up prices, plus two for one entry to many top attractions in London and East Anglia.