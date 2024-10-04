Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, October 4

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 25 to 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

Also, on the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, October 5

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 25 to 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

Also, on the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, October 6

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 23 and 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

Also, on the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.