Brightlingsea Fire and Rescue will be celebrated through a new exhibition at the Brightlingsea Museum, located on Station Road.

The exhibition highlights the rise of the station, from when it started as a voluntary fire brigade back in 1904, to the retained Essex Fire and Rescue Service of today.

The honorary exhibition will open from 11am on Saturday October 5, with some of the Brightlingsea crew being attendance unless they are needed elsewhere.

The new exhibition will be available until Sunday November 24.

It will be available for viewing on Saturdays between 11am and 5pm and Sundays between 2pm and 5pm up until Sunday November 24.

The museum are also encouraging past members to attend and for the public to come and find out more about the important service which saves so many lives.

The museum is free to enter and is a registered charity which can be donated to in order to keep the museum running.

For more information on the new exhibition, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/brightlingseamuseum or their website https://www.brightlingseamuseum.co.uk/home#about