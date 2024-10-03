Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Barney
Gender - Male
Age - Four years old
Breed - Lurcher
Colour - Tan
If you want to adopt Barney you can view their full profile here.
Barney is described as a "true gentleman" who presents himself in a "graceful manner" in all situations.
He came into the care of the RSPCA with no history, no microchip and was severely underweight.
However, he has shown some improvement and is said to be in "high spirits".
Barney could potentially live with another dog pending successful introductions, as well as with children over the age of 10.
Betty
Gender - Female
Age - Four years old
Breed - Lurcher
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Betty you can view their full profile here.
Betty is described as a "sweet and gentle" dog who is looking to find a loving family to join.
She greets everyone in a kind and welcoming way and loves cuddles on the sofa.
Betty enjoys long walks in the countryside and playing fetch.
She gets on great with other dogs and could possibly share her new home with one pending a successful introduction.
Wilma
Gender - Female
Age - Three to six months old
Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux
Colour - Chestnut
If you want to adopt Wilma you can view their full profile here.
Wilma is an "adventurous" puppy who has been in kennels from a very young age and has not experienced much of the outside world.
However, she is eager to learn and any new home she would go to would need a garden to help her with her housetraining.
Wilma would benefit from having another calm dog around to show her the ropes but it is not a necessity.
Any children in the home should be over the age of eight and be used to larger breeds of dogs.
Bluebell and Snowy
Gender - Male
Age - Not stated
Breed - Dwarf lop and Holland lop
Colour - Black and White/Grey
If you want to adopt Bluebell and Snowy you can view their full profile here.
Bluebell and Snowy are described as two "delightful chaps" who share a "heartwarming bond".
They are aiming to find a home together and would be suitable for first-time owners and families with children.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Bringing these two into your life means double the joy and double the companionship. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of their beautiful bromance!"
