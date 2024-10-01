Brian Appleton, 76, has been reported as missing from his home in Brentwood, today, October 1.

Brian has been described as around 5ft 5ins tall, has short, grey hair, walks with a limp, and has a red walking frame.

It is believed he is wearing a grey or navy jacket.

The man does not have access to a car but is known to frequently use buses and trains.

He also has links to Clacton, Colchester, Chelmsford, and Walton-on-the-Naze.

A spokesman for Essex Police has asked anyone who can help locate Brian to step forward to help with the search.

They said: “We’re working hard to find Brian Appleton, who’s missing from his home in Brentwood.

“We’ve got officers searching for Brian across the county and we’re asking for the public’s help.

“If you’ve seen Brian or if you know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.”