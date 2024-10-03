An Anglian Water sewage pipe burst three days ago and engineers have been working to fix it since.

The pipe burst near the Anglian Water site in Holland Road, near the Frinton Golf Club.

The company is using tankers to keep sewers flowing while their team repairs the burst sewer pipe.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our engineers have been working to repair a burst sewer pipe in Frinton.

"As part of the repair work, we’re using tankers to take the wastewater away so that residents can continue to flush their toilets and use their taps while the sewer is fixed.

“Our engineers are working on site at our works on Holland Road, and near the Frinton Golf Club, and we’re expecting to work in Rochford Way in the coming days.

"We’re not using any road closures or traffic lights at the moment, but you might see our staff in the area."

The spokesperson apologises for any potential disruption the work has caused.

The spokesperson said: "We know tankers can be noisy and disruptive, but they are very necessary to protect the environment and keep our network operational while we make this repair, which has been more complicated than usual due to the recent wet weather.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and like to thank our customers for their patience while we get things back to normal.”

A spokesman for Frinton Tennis Club confirms the venue is still open.

The spokesman said: "We’ve had minimal disruption, mainly just parking for our members and guests in our car park has been limited due to the trucks and vans required for the works.

"However, business is open as usual with our gym classes and events still planned for the upcoming weekend."

Terry Allen, councillor for the Frinton ward, said Anglian Water is resolving the issue as quickly as possible in the unpleasant weather conditions.

He said: "It's a shame this has happened at this time because of all the rain we are having which can't be helping things though Anglian water seem to be on the case.

"They have got these lorries transporting any excess sewage away from the site while they carry out the repairs hopefully it will be resolved quickly."