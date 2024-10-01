National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the September 2024 Premium Bond winners. Every month, two winners take home £1million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second largest prize of £100,000.

This month, four people in Essex have scooped the six-figure prize.

One of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 66SN068141 - had an overall holding of £50,000. The winning bond was valued at £5,000 and purchased in November 1996.

Another of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 350JF099165 - also has an overall holding of £50,000.

Their winning bond was valued at £10,000 and purchased in January 2019.

Six lucky residents also won £50,000, a whopping 27 people won £25,000, and 19 claimed the £10,000 prize.

How can I check if I've won big this month?





You can check the September 2024 big Premium Bonds winners via the NS&I website here.

Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving more than £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Expert.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.