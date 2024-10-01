Jake Quickenden will be playing the role of everyone's favourite elf - Buddy - in a show making its way to Charter Hall.

The actor, singer and X-Factor contestant is best known for winning the 2018 ‘Dancing on Ice’ and becoming runner-up in the 2014 ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’.

Star - Jake Quickenden by the Elf poster outside Charter Hall (Image: Newsquest) Jake, who has two little boys and one on the way, is pleased he will be able to spend Christmas with his family for the first time in six years.

He said: "Colchester is my home now, really Boxted obviously is, but Colchester is the nearest city now.

"I love living here and I am often in the city centre so it is going to be nice to play a musical here and then go home and get in my own bed.

"Being with the family over Christmas is one of the main reasons I wanted to do this show here in Colchester because it means I can be home for Christmas for the first time in six years."

Festive - Elf The Musical is coming to Colchester (Image: Charter Hall) Elf is one of Jake's all-time favourite Christmas films and he is excited to be playing the role that everyone dreams of playing.

He said: "I think Elf is probably one of my all time favourite Christmas movies and I think a lot of people my age would say the same.

"I think if you're in your mid 20s and above Elf is the film you really remember."

Star - Jake Quickenden (Image: PA) He continued: "I don't even now how old it is now but it is just so funny, so iconic, so amazing, that when they said they were doing Elf here and I have the chance to play Buddy - you know it is everyone's dream to play Buddy The Elf.

"You can just be a total child and see the world through a child's eyes again and everything is new and fun.

"They don't know hatred, they don't know death, they don't know all the bad things that happen in the world - they just see positive in everything.

"I'm a bit of a kid anyway so I'm really excited to play that role."

Elf The Musical takes place at Charter Hall from Saturday, December 14, with matinees and evening performances.

Actor - Gary Turner will take the role of Walter Hobbs (Image: N/A)

Starring alongside Jake as Jovie, the unenthusiastic department store worker who captures Buddy’s heart, will be Ipswich’s Jade Mayjean.

Distinguished actor on TV and stage, Gary Turner, will take the role of Walter Hobbs, the cynical business executive who is revealed as Buddy's biological father.

Tickets are on sale colchester-events.co.uk/event/elf-the-musical.