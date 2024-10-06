Brightlingsea Road and St Osyth Road, Alresford and Elmstead, which are both national speed limit roads, will see a new speed limit of 40mph introduced from November 1.

Clacton Road, Thorrington, will see a new reduced speed limit of 30pmh on a road that was 40mph, which will come into operation from November 11.

Barrington Road, Colchester will temporarily close form its junction with Lisle Road to its junction with Canterbury Road from October 28 for three days, while paving repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Bellfield Avenue, Brightlingsea, be closed with a temporary no waiting, loading or stopping restriction from October 28 for 54 days, while carriageway reconstruction works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Lane, Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Lexden Road for approximately 325m in a south westerly direction for 12 days from October 28, while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

East Mersea Road, West Mersea will close from its junction with The Strood to its junction with Dawes Lane for three days from October 28, while carriageway patching and haunching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

School Road, Little Horkesley will close from October 29 for 11 days while air valve installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Coggeshall Road, Ardleigh will close from its junction with Harwich Road for nine days from October 14, while patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Coggeshall Road, Dedham, will close form its junction with Long Road East from October 16 for eight days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Chapel Road, Tiptree will close from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Berryfield Close for three days from October 14, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Coast Road, West Mersea will close for five days from October 14 while new electricity supply works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

New Road, Aldham will close for three days from October 14 while new water connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Plough Road, Great Bentley will close for five days from October 14 while drainage and ironwork replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Parsonage Street, Halstead will close from its junction with mallows Field to its junction with Factory lane West for four days from October 28, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Tilbury Road, Great Yeldham will close from October 29 for three days, while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Creeksea Lane, Burnham-on-Crouch will close from its junction with Maldon Road for 130m in a south westerly direction for 12 days from October 28 while cable installation works are undertaken by The Electricity Network Company Limited.

East End Road, Bradwell-on-Sea will close from October 28 for seven days while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Bassetts Lane, Woodham Walter will close for three days from October 16 while drainage investigation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Green lane, Latchingdon/ Althorne/ Mayland will close for three days from October 14 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Maldon Road, Ulting will close for four days from October 18 while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

Sawyers Road, Little Totham/ Tolleshunt Major will close for three days from October 14 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

School Road, Little Totham will close from its junction with Church Lane to its junction with Beckingham Street for three days from October 15 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Alton Park Road/ Leas Road, Clacton will close from its junction with Arnold Road ot the junction with St Osyth Road for three days from October 28 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Penfold Road, Clacton will close for five days from October 31 while footway repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Thorpe Road, Little Clacton will close for 14 days from October 14 while new connection works are undertaken by The Electricity Network Company Limited.

Clare Road, Braintree and Bocking will close for three days from October 30 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Maldon Road, Witham will close for three days from October 28 while gully cover and frame replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Shalford Road, Rayne will close for three days from October 30 while signing and lining works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Oak Road, Rivenhall will close for eight days from October 18 while ducting works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

Manor Lane, Harwich will close for five days from November 4 while ne connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.