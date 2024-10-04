Bright Stars Youth Theatre performed their musical 'Matilda Jr' with hundreds attending the amateur show.

The cast made up of 35 children, with the youngest aged just five, took to the stage at Brightlingsea Community Centre, in Lower Park Road.

Gabrielle Tyler, group chairman, said: "We have received our review back from NODA and it was a really positive review so we were all very proud of that.

"On the Saturday afternoon performance, we also had a full house which was incredible!

"We had the best week and thank you to all the adults and everyone that helped out with any part of the show.

"It really does take a team to put on a show and we couldn't do it without them.

"The children had so much fun and so did the adults putting it all together."

The group is taking on new members over the next few weeks so if you would like to be a part of the next production contact Gabrielle on: gtbrightstars@gmail.com/07948485338