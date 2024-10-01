The ambitious development aims to transform key sites in Clacton town centre.

Tendring Council has launched a second consultation which includes latest plans for the Carnarvon Terrace part of the scheme.

The new designs – developed following feedback from the initial consultation to ensure the project has community backing – include up to 28 homes, a civic and community space, creative workspaces and a replacement High Street car park.

There would be no loss of parking spaces.

What the new Civic Quarter could look like (Image: Tendring Council)

Deputy council leader Ivan Henderson said: “We are excited to share these refined designs with the public.

“This project is a cornerstone of our vision for Clacton, providing new homes, business opportunities and community spaces which will improve quality of life.

“Your feedback is crucial in shaping a development that truly benefits our residents.”

The Clacton Civic Quarter project is part of a wider £30million initiative, funded by a government grant of nearly £20million.

This includes an Essex County Council multi-storey skills, learning and cultural centre at the current Clacton Library site, with a new library, adult community learning centre and other services.

The online consultation runs until October 23 and can be found on the council's website at tendringdc.gov.uk/consultations.

For more details on the updated designs and changes since the previous consultation, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/luf-blocks/clacton-civic-quarter.